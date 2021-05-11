Dangote Group Refutes Claims Of Ties With ICTSI

May 11, 2021 160

Dangote Group has refuted a media report linking the company with International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), the company awarded the coastline terminals contract.

In a statement released on Monday, Anthony Chiejina, group chief, branding & communications at Dangote Group, said the report was aimed at tarnishing the good image of the company.

On Sunday, the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, denied any wrongdoings.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online publication by Sahara Reporters titled ‘EXCLUSIVE: How Suspended NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman Awarded Coastline Terminals To Dangote’s Proxy Company In Shady Deal,” the statement read.

“We want to state without equivocation that Dangote Group does not own and has no affiliation whatsoever with ICTSI as was suggested in the publication.

“The Dangote Group of Companies refutes in entirety the claims made in the story and condemn the deliberate attempt by Sahara Reporters to implicate our organisation in a matter we know nothing about.”

Dangote Group said it has no dealings on the coastline terminals in Onne Ports Complex and not in any agreement or partnership with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) or ICTSI for control of the operation of any of its berths in the complex.

“Our stand on this matter is justified by a letter dated Sunday, May 9, 2021, sent from Manila, Philippines, by ICTSI, Senior Vice-President, Philippines, Hans-Ole Madsen, to the Editor, Sahara Reporters, which states: “We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is a Philippine publicly listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents. ICTSI ranks as the Top-10 port operator in the world. ICSTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of companies.

“It smacks of irresponsible journalism for Sahara Reporters to publish such an ill-researched, libelous and foul-intentioned story, aimed at tarnishing the good image of a responsible organisation.

“We are consulting with our Legal Department on the steps to take on the issue and our decision will be communicated in due course.

“The Dangote Group of Companies supports responsible journalism that respects the sacredness of facts and upholds the noble ethics of journalism.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has inaugurated an 11-member investigative panel, to accurately examine procurement processes in the NPA from 2016 to date.