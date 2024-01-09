Dangote Goes Top On Forbes Africa’s Billionaire List

According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote has restored his position as Africa’s richest person. Johann Ruper, a South African business billionaire, took over Dangote’s post last week.

According to the January 8 ranking, Dangote’s net wealth increased by $10 million to $10.1 billion, while Rupert’s net worth was $10 billion, down from $10.7 billion on January 30, 2023.

Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Group, is placed 191st on the Forbes list, while Rupert is ranked 197th.