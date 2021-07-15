Dangote Gets Tax Credit Of N309.9bn For Road Construction

July 15, 2021 69

Dangote Industries Limited has received the approval of N309,917,717,251.35 by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as a tax credit for the construction of five roads.

The five roads total 274.9 kilometres, as disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Wednesday in Abuja after the council meeting.

Fashola said that the awarded contract aligned with the Federal Government’s “multiple funding options” that is aimed at the engagement of private sector players.

He said that the contract would be the largest single award of concrete roads by the Nigerian government.

The minister said, “The second memorandum presented by the Ministry of Works and Housing was for the construction or the reconstruction, as the case may be, of five road projects in favour of Messrs. Dangote Industries Limited, totalling 274.9 kilometres of federal roads, under the Federal Government Roads Infrastructure Tax Credit policy, which is one of our strategic partnerships with the private sector.

“Those five roads totalling 274.9 kilometres will cost N309,917,717,251.35 to be advanced by the Dangote Industries as a tax credit.

“The roads, specifically, are Bama to Banki in Borno State for N51.016 billion with a 49.153 kilometres; Dikwa to Gamboru-Ngala, 49.577 kilometres in Borno State for N55.504 billion; the Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, popularly known as a Western Bypass in Kaduna, 21.477 kilometres, from Command Junction to Kawu, in the sum of N37.560 billion and the deep seaport access road sections 1 and 3 in Lagos State, through Epe to Shagamu Expressway, 54.24 kilometres, that links Lagos and Ogun states, in the sum of N85.838 billion; the Obele/Ilaro/Papalanto to Shagamu Road, 100 kilometres in Ogun State, in the sum of N79.996 billion.

“Council considered and approved this memorandum, to facilitate the construction of 274 kilometres of concrete roads. So, this will be the largest single award of concrete roads ever undertaken by the government of Nigeria in one award.”

On the funding, he said, “First of all, the award is consistent with our multiple funding options, which includes engagement with the private sector.

“Secondly, the tax credit initiative was in existence in the last administration before this government but was not utilised. So, this administration has revised it, expanded it, and has used it to construct roads like the Apapa Wharf Road, the Oworonsoki to Apapa, through Oshodi Road, by the same Dangote Group.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Business Environment Is Supportive And Hospitable To Serious Investors – Elumelu

“The Obajana-Kabba Road, still the Dangote Group. The Bodo-Bonny bridges and road, which Council approved last week, through the NLNG.

“There was also interest by many other companies that are being reviewed. So, it’s not unique to Dangote. So, he’s the one who has applied and we’ve been in this process. So, this is the next batch of roads that they are taking up.

“They invest their money and then instead of when their taxes come due for payment, they net it off. That’s the circumstance. This is not concessioning, this is tax credit policy, don’t let’s mix them together.

“The policy says that anybody who wants to invest his personal resources, and it includes individuals, in any infrastructure that the public will have access to, can do so under certain conditions, which includes applying to the Ministry of Works.

“The ministry evaluates and there’s a tax credit committee chaired by the Minister of Finance because they keep an eye on how much tax giveaway in one year, so that it doesn’t affect the government’s revenue performance, once we take on the investment.

“So, it’s the committee that then approves and says go ahead, this is good, this is how much tax we’ll allow per year and if the company is satisfied, then we go to BPP and then come to FEC.”