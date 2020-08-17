Dangote Foundation to Support Kwara Women with ₦160 million Micro-grant

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has concluded arrangement with the Kwara state government to provide N160 million micro-grants to 16,000 rural women across the state.

This, the Foundation believes would go a long way to reduce poverty and accelerate the socio-economic growth in the state.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou made the disclosure in a letter of acceptance addressed to the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the weekend.

This letter was contained in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, Mr. Kayode Oyin Subair. She extolled the leadership style of the governor.

The statement added, “This grant is meant for the rural women only; who are living in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“Each beneficiary will be given N10,000 while each local government is entitled to 1,000 beneficiaries”.

Subair added, “The implementation will be coordinated by a State Committee as approved by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with representatives of Aliko Dangote Foundation.

“The guidelines governing data capturing, disbursement and monitoring were clearly stated by the Foundation. We shall furnish the public with more details in the coming days”.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has expressed appreciation to the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the board for the gesture.

The governor said, “This type of intervention can only come from a patriotic Nigerian with interest in adding value to lives of our rural dwellers.

“This administration will not rest on its oars at bringing succor to the good people of the State by latching on its goodwill within the county and beyond.”

Source: THISDAY