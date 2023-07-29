Dangote Employs Expatriates, 30,000 Nigerians For Refinery

The Management of Dangote Refinery has made a statement against a report published on the platforms of some media organizations that the company employed 11,000 skilled workers from India, while allegedly neglecting youths from Nigeria and other African countries.

Reacting to the publications, the Group’s Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the report was written with malicious intent, as it did not reflect the number of skilled Nigerians on site.

He said, the magnitude of the project required a specialized skilled workforce from all over the world, and that while over 30,000 Nigerians were engaged among the skilled workforce, at the peak of construction in the Refinery complex, 6,400 Indians and 3,250 Chinese workers were among the skilled workforces.

He also said Nigerians on the project demonstrated a high level of technical competence as many hidden skills were discovered among them.

Chiejina advised the public to discountenance such malicious and twisted reports, and instead, focus on the potential impact of the project on the overall economy, and well-being of Nigerians.

He said Dangote Group continues to be the blueprint in employment generation.