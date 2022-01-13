fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Dangote Cement To Repurchase 170m Shares From Shareholders

January 13, 20220114
Dangote Cement To Repurchase 170m Shares From Shareholders

Dangote Cement Plc has revealed that it will repurchase 170 million ordinary shares from shareholders in the second tranche of its share buyback programme.

The shares are worth 1 percent of the company’s issued shares.

Dangote Cement’s Deputy Secretary, Edward Imoedemhe in a statement on Wednesday, said the programme will run from January 19 to January 20 or when the entire shares have been repurchased.

“Through its appointed Stockbrokers, the Company will, at its discretion, purchase DCP’s shares in the open market over the duration of Tranche II, subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NGX.

“DCP would however not be under any obligation whatsoever to purchase any or all of the DCP shares put on offer over the duration of Tranche II.

“The shares being repurchased by the Company under the Share Buy-Back Programme will be held as treasury shares and may subsequently be cancelled. Execution of this Tranche II is not expected to have any material impact on the Company’s financial position.

“Dangote Cement shareholders seeking to participate in Tranche II of the Share Buyback Programme are hereby advised to contact their stockbrokers or any other independent professional adviser registered as a capital market operator by the SEC for further guidance on the submission of trades on the NGX’s trading platform.

“DCP will provide weekly updates on the progress of Tranche II of the Programme on its website over the duration of this tranche.

“The Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions in making decisions on further tranches of the Share Buy-Back Programme.

“Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Dangote Cement until the completion of Tranche II of the Share BuyBack Programme. An announcement will be published upon completion of Tranche II of the Programme.”

BREAKING: Buhari Lifts Twitter Ban In Nigeria

About Author

Dangote Cement To Repurchase 170m Shares From Shareholders
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Theresa May COVERINTERNATIONALVIDEOS
May 24, 20190341

Theresa May Announces Resignation as UK’s PM

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister. In an em
Read More
IPMAN Threatens To Shutdown Fuel Stations Nationwide COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
September 16, 20200363

FG, Labour Fail to Reach Deal on Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The talks between the federal government and the organised labour on the removal of petrol subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs ended in a stalem
Read More
Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
September 21, 20180602

Mobile Fruit Juice Bar Is A Sure Deal!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerians are one of the highest consumers of fruit juice in the world, with statisticians estimating that at least 50% of the population of 170 million peo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.