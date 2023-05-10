Dangote Cement PLC Quotes Additional Series Of Commercial Paper On FMDQ Exchange

Corporate institutions have continued to explore alternative financing options by tapping the Nigerian debt markets to sustain their business activities and plug capital shortfalls.

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange”) provides access to capital for corporate Institutions through its efficient and proficient Securities Admission Franchise.

It is with this mandate that FMDQ Exchange, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the Dangote Cement PLC ₦44.00 billion Series 4 and ₦46.00 billion Series 5 Commercial Papers (“CPs”) under its ₦150.00 billion CP Programme on its platform.

Dangote Cement PLC (“Dangote Cement”) is one of Africa’s largest cement producers, with a production capacity of 51.6 million tonnes per year across ten (10) countries.

The proceeds from the Dangote Cement Series 4 and 5 CPs, which are sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited (Lead Sponsor), ARM Securities Limited, FSDH Capital Limited and Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) will be used to fund expansion projects, refinance short-term debts, as well as working capital expenditure.

The admission of these CPs and other debt securities on the Exchange, by corporates across diverse sectors, continue to validate FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing and quotation of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets.

It also lays credence to the innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence for which the Exchange is reputed for, as endorsed by issuers, investors, and other market stakeholders.

FMDQ Exchange shall continue to provide an efficient platform targeted at supporting the aspirations of institutions and government within the Nigerian financial markets.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated Financial Market Infrastructure (“FMI”) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.