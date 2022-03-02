Dangote Cement Issues N20/Share As Revenue Hits N1.38tn

March 2, 2022 168

Dangote Cement Plc has stated that its commitment to environmental disclosure and sustainability has yielded desired results with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) which increased the company’s rating.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Michel Puchercos, said this just as the company proposed a dividend of N20 per share for 2021.

In its financial report for the year that ended December 31, 2021, group revenue was N1.38 trillion made up of N993.34 billion from Nigeria while revenue from across African plants was N397.32 billion, against the N1.03 trillion in 2020, translating to a 33.78 percent increase.

The company recorded a gross profit of N538.37 billion and an after-tax profit of N364.44 billion, with the directors proposing a dividend of N20.00 per share.

In his statement, Puchercos said the upgrade clearly illustrates the progress made by Dangote Cement regarding commitment to transparency and mitigating its carbon dioxide footprint.

The CDP is an international non-profit organization based in the UK, that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions, to manage their environmental impact.

“We are pleased to be recogniZed by the progress we are making in our environmental disclosure and sustainability,” he said.

Puchercos said the cement company was focusing on making a positive difference, which is why sustainability is at the core of every part of its business.

He said that their alternative fuel project which aimed at leveraging waste management solutions, reducing CO2 emissions, and sourcing materials locally, was at an advanced stage.

“We co-processed 89,000 tons of waste representing a 60 percent increase over that of 2020,” he said.

The CEO said that the company was focusing on the highest level of sound governance, with transparency and consistency at the core of every part of their business culture.