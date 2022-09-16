Dangote Cement Gives Option Of Cement Distributors To Winners

Dangote Cement has said that the 100 N5 million star prize winners in Dangote Cement Plc’s ongoing “Bag of Goodies National Consumer Promo, Season 3” will be given the option to become cement distributors if they so want.

This information was provided in a statement by the company at the presentation of N20m cash to three winners of the star prize and five other winners of N1m. The company stated that this was done to ensure the winners invested their winnings profitably and established successful businesses.

When he welcomed the winners and visitors to the award ceremony, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, Regional Sales Director for South-West Dangote Cement, remarked, “The promotion was specifically created to reduce poverty among the customers providing the global harsh economic realities.”

He pointed out that Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Cement, is a kind person who values wealth distribution.

To increase their chances of winning, Mabogunje urged the consumers to keep doing business with Dangote Cement.

No matter how bad the country’s economy was, the star reward of N5 million would go a long way in reducing the tension in homes, according to him. He claimed that individuals who won N5 million never imagined they could win that much money.

In his remark, the Company’s Head, Route to Market, Mr Kayode Akin-Bamidele, said, “It was a deliberate plan to help the winners invest their prize money to generate more money.”

He added, “The situation in the country is seen by the Dangote Cement management as demanding, that the company serves as business advisor to its teeming customers to generate wealth.

“That is why we say, once you win N5m, come and become our distributor, it’s more money for you because as you know Dangote Cement is in thing in the industry and that is how you can generate wealth for yourself and make more money.”