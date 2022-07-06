Dangote Cement Commences N1billion Reward For Consumers

Dangote Cement Plc customers may win nearly N1 billion in the Dangote Bag of Goodies Season Three promotion, dubbed ‘Spell Dangote and become a multi-millionaire.‘

The promotion, which was inaugurated yesterday in Lagos in the presence of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), is anticipated to reward loyal customers with life-changing rewards.

The promotion, which runs from July 5 to October 31, features over 32.3 million prizes, including television sets, freezers, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and airtime on major networks, according to the firm.

During the promotion time, every bag of Dangote Cement will contain scratch cards for prizes.

Speaking at the unveiling, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos stated that the Bag of Goodies Promo series was designed to reward consumers.

He said these consumers have contributed to making the Dangote cement the first choice for construction across the country.

Puchercos explained: “We are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic value as they can be used to kick-start small-scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which adversely affected their sources of livelihood.”