Dangote Cement Accounts For 60% Export to Benin Republic – Custom

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says 60 per cent of cargo exported to Benin Republic through the Seme Area Command in the last three months was mainly Dangote Cement.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Bello Mohammad Jibo, during a press briefing on Thursday said 348,827,775.00 metric tonnes of cargo were processed from January to March 2021, Customs said.

According to him, the Free on Board (FOB) value of the cargoes is put at N4.37 billion while Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) Fees value of all exported items stood at N21.384 million during the period.

Jibo said the command was able to make a modest achievement at the wake of Federal Government pronouncement on the reopening of the land borders.

The Comptroller put the overall revenue remitted into the Federation account at N80.775m in the first quarter of 2021 adding that the collection was from 0.5% ETLS, 1% NESS, Baggage assessment and the reassessment of trucks trapped during the border closure.

“Dangote cement tops the list of items exported while iron and some locally manufactured goods were also exported,” he said.

He added that various items, including 79 units of vehicles were seized during the period.

“The grand total for both seizures and revenue is N490,626,431.36,” Jibo said.

He also said 232 parcels of cannabis sativa valued at N2.9m was seized and will be handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).