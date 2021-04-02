fbpx
Dangote Cement Accounts For 60% Export to Benin Republic – Custom

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Dangote Cement Accounts For 60% Export to Benin Republic – Custom

April 2, 2021091
Dangote Cement Accounts For 60% Export to Benin Republic - Custom

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says 60 per cent of cargo exported to Benin Republic through the Seme Area Command in the last three months was mainly Dangote Cement.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Bello Mohammad Jibo, during a press briefing on Thursday said 348,827,775.00 metric tonnes of cargo were processed from January to March 2021, Customs said.

According to him, the Free on Board (FOB) value of the cargoes is put at N4.37 billion while Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) Fees value of all exported items stood at N21.384 million during the period.

Jibo said the command was able to make a modest achievement at the wake of Federal Government pronouncement on the reopening of the land borders.

The Comptroller put the overall revenue remitted into the Federation account at N80.775m in the first quarter of 2021 adding that the collection was from 0.5% ETLS, 1% NESS, Baggage assessment and the reassessment of trucks trapped during the border closure.

READ ALSO: NIN: FG, Telcos To Meet Over Court Ruling

“Dangote cement tops the list of items exported while iron and some locally manufactured goods were also exported,” he said.

He added that various items, including 79 units of vehicles were seized during the period.

“The grand total for both seizures and revenue is N490,626,431.36,” Jibo said.

He also said 232 parcels of cannabis sativa valued at N2.9m was seized and will be handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

About Author

Dangote Cement Accounts For 60% Export to Benin Republic – Custom
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding COVEROIL & GAS
February 17, 20210204

DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Department of Petroleum Resources has issued a warning to petrol depot operators regarding hoarding of the product, stating that it would sanction defau
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERVIDEOS
August 4, 20180138

Family Torn Apart, Wife of US Marine Deported Back to Mexico

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 16-year-old American daughter of a U.S. Marine held back tears as long as she could Friday before her family was split in two. Her mother, Alejandra Jua
Read More
Nigerian Economy Records US$10.22 billion Foreign BANKING & FINANCECOVER
April 19, 2016263

Is CBN’s Forex Restriction Best For Nigeria?

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Odilim Enwegbara, an Abuja-based Financial Consultant, has canned opposition to the foreign exchange restriction policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, sayi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.