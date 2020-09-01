Dangote Backs Okonjo-Iweala for WTO Top Job

- September 1, 2020
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Dangote revealed the endorsement through a social media statement on Monday morning.

Dangote said that the WTO needs the renowned skills and experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during “these challenging times”.

He added that her skill set will be needed, “to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”

Okonjo Iweala thanked Mr. Dangote for his endorsement stating, “As a globally acclaimed businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated”

Okonjo-Iweala and a number of other candidates have presented themselves to the members of the global trade body in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.

