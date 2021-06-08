fbpx
Dangote Assures Of Forex Supply As Urea Production Begins

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER

Dangote Assures Of Forex Supply As Urea Production Begins

June 8, 2021084
Dangote Assures Of Forex Supply As Urea Production Begins

Dangote Fertiliser Limited says with the commencement of urea production in commercial quantity, there will be adequate supply for foreign exchange from the export of the product.
 
The plant is one of the biggest projects in the global fertilizer industry, the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said.

“So, our urea will be in the market from Monday (yesterday) and by God’s grace before the end of this month, we will start bringing in dollars from the first line that we have commissioned,” he said.
 
Speaking recently during an inspection of the fertlilser production facility, Dangote told bankers and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the factory estimated at $2.5 billion, would produce three million metric tonnes of urea.
 
According to him, the capacity will be expanded to produce multi-grades of fertilisers to meet soil, crop and climate-specific requirements for the African continent.

READ ALSO: Honeywell Grew Profit By 73% To N1.1bn

Dangote added that the fertiliser plant would make Nigeria the biggest urea-exporting country in sub-Saharan Africa region as well as the biggest producer of polypropylene and polyethylene.

He said, “The three million tonnes of urea is certified, licensed by all regulatory authorities in Nigeria. We have received all licenses from the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC, among others.

He pointed out that the urea equated with a small percentage utilisation of gas being flared in the country, adding that the company planned to flood the market with urea, having already collected a database of farmers.

He said this would also ensure adequate training of farmers on best application of the product, stressing that this would sustain farming activities and ensure food security in the country.

He urged the banking industry to support gas-based industries more in order that the country will have a regular supply of dollars and improve the economy.

About Author

Dangote Assures Of Forex Supply As Urea Production Begins
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
October 14, 20190178

Finally, Sanwo-Olu Declares State of Emergency on Bad Roads in Lagos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State Government has declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and carriages within the State. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sund
Read More
Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 12, 20200151

Magu’s Suspension is to Enable Proper Investigation – Presidency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Presidency says it decided to suspend the Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Mag
Read More
August 1, 20170113

Nigerian Stock Market Gained 8.36% Last Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Market, last week sustained an upswing for the third consecutive week with the All Share Index of the bourse recorded a strong growth of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.