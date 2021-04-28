Dangote Adds 400 Locally Produced Trucks To Fleet

April 28, 2021 90

Dangote Group has increased its fleet with additional 400 new locally manufactured Shacman trucks, bringing to 3,900 units of Shacman truck in the company’s fleet.

Since the entry of Shacman trucks into the Nigeria market, Dangote had become the company’s biggest customer following a partnership deal between the two companies.

The General Manager Transit Support Services Limited, TSS, assemblers of Shacman Truck, Mr. Dave Chukwudulue, said since the partnership began in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally-assembled Shacman Trucks, Dangote;s support for local manufacturers and the continuous patronage have created jobs in the South-East.

According to him, the automobile company has revived ANAMMCO plant in Enugu and had been producing trucks locally instead of importing them.

The GM said, “Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks.

“The largest buyer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group has since the entrance of the vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited, TSS, six years ago bought over 3,500 units of the brand.”

He added, “The recognition of Shacman as reliable heavy-duty vehicles, and the growing need for such vehicles within the continuously expanding conglomerate, influenced its decision to patronise the trucks.

“Dangote group has absolute trust on the quality of the locally assembled Shacman trucks that are backed by warranty that is of global standard and after-sales services.”

According to him, the partnership between both companies has led to the resuscitation of Onne Port in Rivers State with over 3,000 containers.