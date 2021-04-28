fbpx
Dangote Adds 400 Locally Produced Trucks To Fleet

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AUTOMOBILECOVERNEWSLETTER

Dangote Adds 400 Locally Produced Trucks To Fleet

April 28, 2021090
Dangote Adds 400 Locally Produced Trucks To Fleet

Dangote Group has increased its fleet with additional 400 new locally manufactured Shacman trucks, bringing to 3,900 units of Shacman truck in the company’s fleet.

Since the entry of Shacman trucks into the Nigeria market, Dangote had become the company’s biggest customer following a partnership deal between the two companies.

The General Manager Transit Support Services Limited, TSS, assemblers of Shacman Truck, Mr. Dave Chukwudulue, said since the partnership began in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally-assembled Shacman Trucks, Dangote;s support for local manufacturers and the continuous patronage have created jobs in the South-East.

According to him, the automobile company has revived ANAMMCO plant in Enugu and had been producing trucks locally instead of importing them.

The GM said, “Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks.

READ ALSO: Kogi To Finance Agric Projects With AfDB’s $100m Loan

“The largest buyer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group has since the entrance of the vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited, TSS, six years ago bought over 3,500 units of the brand.”

He added, “The recognition of Shacman as reliable heavy-duty vehicles, and the growing need for such vehicles within the continuously expanding conglomerate, influenced its decision to patronise the trucks.

“Dangote group has absolute trust on the quality of the locally assembled Shacman trucks that are backed by warranty that is of global standard and after-sales services.”

According to him, the partnership between both companies has led to the resuscitation of Onne Port in Rivers State with over 3,000 containers.

About Author

Dangote Adds 400 Locally Produced Trucks To Fleet
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

c COVERLABOURNEWSLETTERVIDEOS
October 21, 20190157

New Minimum Wage: Incentive to Boost Productivity of Nigerian Workers – Fayemi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, says Nigerian governors do not want workers to down tool on
Read More
Kanye and Kim ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
May 10, 20190160

Kanye, Kim Expecting Fourth Child through Surrogate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram What a week for royal babies, in every sense of the word. The Kardashian brood is about to grow by one, as Kim Kardashian’s surrogate has gone into labour.
Read More
CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 16, 20180125

CBN, CIBN Urge Risk Managers on Service Improvement to Ward off Fintech Threat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As fintech continues to revolutionalise financial services in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.