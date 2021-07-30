Danbatta: NCC Committed To Partnering With Stakeholders On Development Of Broadband Technology

July 30, 2021 148

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that it remains committed to working with stakeholders on the faster development of broadband infrastructure technology in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, made this known on Thursday during the second quarter 2021 meeting/ open forum of Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF) in Lagos.

The forum was themed ‘Deployment of New Technology for Improved Consumer Experience, 5G Misconception and Conspiracy Theories’.

The NCC chief who was represented by Danbatta, who was represented at the event by the Director of Consumer Affairs at NCC, Efosa Idehen, stated that the commission would also ensure compliance with the extant policy documents in the journey to full digital economy.

“As a precursor to the commencement of commercial deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in the country, NCC submitted a 5G plan to the Federal Government for final approval toward effective deployment of the technology to cover the major urban areas by 2025,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“The plan is to ensure efficient assignment of spectrum of deployment of 5G technology, create enabling environment for investment in the country; ensure the security of the 5G ecosystem and protection of data.

“As well as to ensure that international best practices and globally-accepted standards and specifications are entrenched in Nigeria’s 5G ecosystem.”

Danbatta noted that the recommendations of the Senate’s joint committee to ascertain the technological impact of 5G deployment on Nigerian citizens have been adopted.

“The senate was convinced that the technological impact of 5G will transform lives in education, agriculture, security, entertainment and in governance when the technology is deployed,” the NCC boss explained.

“The senate decision to recommend the deployment of 5G technology was based on information provided by relevant government establishment, private organisation who maintained that 5G poses no risk to human life.”

On his part, Igho Majemite, ICAF chairman, said the group was in support of the deployment of 5G technology.

According to him, 5G and future faster communication technologies will facilitate greater ease of doing business.

He called for concerted effort by the telecommunication industry in order to achieve enviable quality of service and better customer’s experience.