Danbatta: ECCs Processed 34m Emergency Calls In 8 Months

October 22, 2021 28

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, has stated that Nigerians made about 34 million emergency calls between January and August 2021.

Danbatta made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference with the theme, ‘Media in Times of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus.’

He stated that the calls via emergency number 112 were processed through the commission’s emergency call centres (ECC).

The ECC project was set up by the NCC to allow easy communication by Nigerians with emergency first responders such as police, fire service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), ambulance, among others, by dialing the three-digit toll-free number 112.

READ ALSO: NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Service After ‘Bomb Attack’

Danbatta noted that there are functional ECCs in 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) to date.

He stated further that the centres have been transforming lives and offering support to many citizens in handling emergencies through instant dispatch of emergency calls received to response agencies.

“In addition to the 23 already established and functioning ECCs, the commission will soon activate ECCs in nine more states, with an auspicious projection to inaugurate similar projects in the remaining four states by ending of 2022, thereby having an ECC per state and in the FCT, in line with the federal government’s directive,” he said.

The NCC boss recalled that following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, over 1,500 calls bordering on coronavirus-related issues were received and processed by the ECCs.

He explained that the centres provided a platform for the public to seek life-saving information and support on COVID-19 related cases by dialling “112” from any network.

“More remarkably, Nigerians have become more aware of and are using the 122 emergency number,” he added.

“Between January and August 2021, about 34 million calls were made by Nigerians, who were seeking succour during emergencies or under any circumstance posing security issue and unrest within their communities.”