Dana Motors Limited Introduces CNG-Powered Vehicles, Revolutionizing Nigerian Transportation

Dana Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Kia in Nigeria, is on a mission to transform transportation in Nigeria. In response to rising fuel costs and increasing vehicle expenses, Dana Motors Limited is thrilled to announce plans to bring Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to the Nigerian market.

This move reflects Dana Motors Limited’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s automotive sector, addressing the need for more cost-effective transportation. Having previously introduced Nigeria’s first electric vehicle, the Kia Soul, Dana Motors Limited is now set to introduce a range of high-efficiency CNG-powered vehicles.

Francis Ogboro, Vice Chairman of the Group, said, “At Dana Motors Limited, our goal is to offer Nigerians innovative, eco-friendly, and budget-friendly automotive solutions. Introducing CNG-powered vehicles perfectly aligns with our vision to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians while addressing the rising cost of vehicle ownership.”

Olu Tikolo, Vice President of Dana Motors Limited, added, “Recognizing the potential of CNG vehicles to transform public transportation, we are dedicated to making transit more affordable and accessible. Through this initiative, we aim to enhance the overall quality of life for Nigerians.”

The impending launch of CNG-powered vehicles by Dana Motors Limited will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to reduce emissions, promote sustainability, and create a more affordable transportation system. Dana Motors Limited is reshaping the Nigerian automotive industry, forging a greener and more cost-effective future for all