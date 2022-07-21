Dana Air Suspended From Operating Indefinitely, Here’s Why

Dana Air has on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, been suspended indefinitely. Hence, it would no longer be able to operate.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed that the suspension of Dana Air was a necessity considering the fact that the airline could no longer conduct safe flight operations.

Dana Air, according to NCAA, is also battling financial crises, such that its obligations are suffering.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Dana Airlines’Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday,20th July, 2022

“The suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b), and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (http://Nig.CARs), 2015.

“The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the Airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations,” the statement read.

What you should know about Dana Air

Some days ago, the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number (5N DNA) made an emergency landing in Abuja. This happened barely 10 years after one of Dana Air’s planes crash-landed.

It would be recalled that in June 2012, the McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft suffered a dual-engine failure as its approached Lagos. In the process, it crashed on buildings, killing all 153 people on board and no less than six people on the ground.

With about 159 casualties, the 2012 plane crash remains the deadliest commercial airliner crash in the Nigerian history since the Kano air disaster in 1973.