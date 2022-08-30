Dana Air Reveals Why Its Staff Are Still On Payroll

Dana Air has stated that its staff are still being paid their salaries and allowances in spite of the fact its operations have been suspended.

According to Okwudili Ezenwa, the spokesperson of Dana Air, who made this disclosure, the airline didn’t find it needful to disengage its staff because it’s hoping to resume its flight operations in September.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Dana Air indefinitely; as a result, it could no longer be able to operate.

Providing an update on the issue, Dana Air’s spokesperson stated that “Everybody is working, except those who attend to customers, but they will be paid. So, no one is asked to go. Everybody is on ground.”

Asked to state when the airline would resume operations, Ezenwa replied, “We are on it. We are almost done with the audit, so we’ve been given a go-ahead to get our pilots to go on training and they are on it now. So, when they finish their training we should start.

“If the pilots finalise their trainings on time, amid the high cost of foreign exchange, which is what we use in most of these activities, we hope that next month our services will resume.”