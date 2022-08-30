Dana Air Reveals Why Its Staff Are Still On Payroll After NCAA’s Suspension

Dana Air has stated that its staff are still being paid their salaries and allowances in spite of the fact its operations have been suspended.

According to Okwudili Ezenwa, the spokesperson of Dana Air, who made this disclosure, the airline didn’t find it needful to disengaged its staff because it’s hoping to resume its flight operations in September.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Dana Air indefinitely; as a result, it could no longer be able to operate.

“The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations,” the regulatory body stated as its announced the airline’s suspension.

Providing an update on the issue, Dana Air’s spokesperson stated that “Tverybody is working, except those who attend to customers, but they will be paid. So, no one is asked to go. Everybody is on ground.”

Asked to state when the airline would resume operations, Ezenwa replied, “We are on it. We are almost done with the audit, so we’ve been given a go ahead to get our pilots to go on training and they are on it now. So, when they finish their training we should start.

“If the pilots finalise their trainings on time, amid the high cost of foreign exchange, which is what we use in most of these activities, we hope that next month our services will resume.”

Why NCAA may have suspended Dana Air

Many people have lost confidence in Dana Air since 2012, which was when the company’s McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft suffered a dual-engine failure. Then, crashed afterward, leaving no less than 159 people dead.

With about 159 casualties, the 2012 plane crash remains the deadliest commercial airliner crash in Nigerian history since the Kano air disaster in 1973.

Aside from the 2012 incident, this year along (2022), Dana Air has caused panic among travellers at least twice. First, it was in Port Harcourt in May when Flight 9J344 with registration number 5N JOY was engulfed by fire.

More so, just recently, Dana Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number (5N DNA) recently made an emergency landing in Abuja.