Dana Air Moves To Refund Customers Amid Suspension

Following the suspension of its operations on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Dana Air has moved to refund its flight ticket holders.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Dana Air, citing safety measures and incapability to meet its financial obligations.

“The suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b), and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (http://Nig.CARs), 2015.

“The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the Airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations,” the airline regulator said in a statement in which it disclosed the suspension.

When our correspondent reached out to Dana Air relating to already-purchased tickets before this development, the airline revealed that refunds would be made to them.

Apologising for the suspension, the airline directed its ticket holders to “send a mail to contact@flydanaair.com for refund.”

The management of Dana Air, however, assured that operations would be restored as soon as ongoing auditing is concluded.