Dana Air MD, Hathiramani Jacky Ranesh, Faces Arraignment Over Fraud Charges

July 1, 2021 91

The Managing Director of Dana Air, Hathiramani Jacky Ranesh, will be arraigned by the Federal Government in a Federal High Court, Abuja over fraud allegations.

The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu scheduled the date of the arraignment after the counsel to the defendant, Ade Adedeji, SAN, informed the court that the prosecutor was informed of his client’s absence in court .

The arraignment of the Dana Air along with two others, in suit number CR/101/21, was in part of the cause list for Wednesday’s proceeding.

Ranesh is the first defendant in the suit.

His co-defendants were however present in court.

When the case was mentioned, Ramesh’s, Adedeji, stated that he was in court to on Ramesh’s behalf after they were served with the notice of arraignment.

The lawyer noted that his client was out of the country. He further stated that counsel to the prosecution was aware that Ramesh would not be able to take his plea at a high court in Lagos State where he was standing trial in another case that was adjourned due to his trip.

The senior lawyer stated that if his office had known that the matter was slated for today’s sitting, he would have politely declined to accept the service.

“The charge before this honourable court is a serious matter. We came in from Lagos just to come and explain to your lordship the circumstances that informed our acceptance of service without knowing that the date is coming so soon.

“We didn’t know before we accepted it. We have an option not to accept this but as officers in the temple of justice, we felt we are under obligation to accept on his (Ramesh’s) behalf.

“But to the knowledge of counsel to the prosecution, the principal defendant is not in the country which was made known to the prosecution.

“It is on the basis of these circumstances that we shall be appealing to your lordship for an adjournment my lord to enable the defendant to appear before this honourable court,” he said.

Counsel to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Wilson Michelangelo, however, did not kick against the request for an adjournment.

Justice Egwuatu later slated the arraignment of Ranesh and the co-defendants for October 13.