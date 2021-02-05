Dana Air Customers To Receive 24/7 Customer Service

February 5, 2021 30

Management of Dana Air has announced the introduction of a 24/7 customer service in a bid to cater to the needs of its customers.

The disclosure was made by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager Kingsley Ezenwa.

It stated that the number of chats, calls, and mails it received prompted the move to start a 24-hour service.

The statement noted, “Having reviewed the number of mails, calls and chats that we receive on a daily basis and the time that we receive these messages and requests, we decided to introduce this to cater to the needs, requests and inquiries of our guests 24/7.

“We understand that some of our guests might be busy while some might have unexpected changes in plans and would require timely modifications, updates, etc. At whatever time in the day they require our assistance, we’ve got them all covered.

“This is also part of the promise we made to our guests earlier in the year, to offer improved customer relations and guarantee customer satisfaction across the board and we are delighted to have been able to achieve this for our guests.”

Dana Air recently announced a Flexible-No-Change-Fee for customers who want to change their flight bookings up to two times.

It added a 10 percent base fare discount for all passengers who book their flight on the web.