Dana Air Concludes Internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training

Dana Air has announced that it has concluded it’s internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders.

Speaking on the concluded safety training, the Accountable Manager of the airline Ememobong Ettete said, “We have just concluded our Safety Management Systems training for top management staff and post holders.

“The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures, but the SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.”

“Also in attendance at this training which was observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are some of our newly appointed post holders: Director of Safety and Quality, Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Director of flight Operations, Chief Pilot and Safety Manager all of which we will announce to our customers, vendors and partners very soon.”

” We wish to once again thank our loyal customers, clients, partners, and vendors for their patience and understanding in the course of the ongoing audit and reassure them that as a responsible corporate citizen and a proudly Nigerian brand, we remain committed to the relationships we have built for the past 14 years of our operations.” He added