Dambe Warriors League (DWL) SuperFight 01 Amazes Largest Crowd Ever As Season 02 Launch Is Announced

This past Sunday, November 26th, 2023, marked the conclusion of Season 01 of the Dambe Warriors League (https://DambeWarriors.com) with the biggest spectacle in the history of the centuries-old sport. The inaugural season climaxed with SuperFight 01, held at the Kano Pillars Stadium, which was transformed into the largest Dambe arena ever constructed.



The capacity crowd had to be restrained by security as fans continued to flow in near the ring. Among the many distinguished guests were the Emir of Kano and Hamisu Breaker, one of the biggest musicians in Arewaland.



The event was comprised of seven fights: three promotional fights, three championship fights, and one international Grudge Match between Nigerian-born Dogon Sisco and Hussain Al-Mutairi of Saudi Arabia. In front of a capacity crowd, fans were delighted to witness YAR MAGE, SHAABAN, and DOGON SANI earn a spot in Season 02 of DWL, while BAHAGON ZAYYANU, RAMADAN, and DOGO MAITAKWASARA earned their share of the largest cash prize in Dambe history as champions of Season 01.



Finally, and most significantly to the home crowd, DOGON SISCO prevailed over HUSSAIN by way of a 1st-round knockout to end the evening, much to the delight of those in attendance.



The inaugural season of DWL has been extraordinary, featuring action-packed events held in venues in Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, each filled to capacity and constrained only by the seats available. With league-sanctioned events held every two weeks between September 3rd and November 26th, the consistency and quality with which DWL operates has been a remarkable addition to the sport as it enters transformative new era.



Guided by Dambe Warriors’ owners, investors and promoters, Hugh Guill, Kingsley Pungong and Mario Wanny, alongside their local partners Chidi Anyina and Anthony Okeleke, the sport has witnessed an elevation in every aspect, gaining prominence not only at the professional level but also across social media and tier one media outlets.



Alongside a star-studded list of DWL Season 01 sponsors including Tolaram Group, Amstel Malta, Climax and ZAGG by Nigerian Breweries, Pop Cola by MAMUDA Group, Bet9ja, and FilmHouse Cinemas, DWL is proud of what has been accomplished thus far and is looking forward to creating immense value for all warriors and stakeholders going forward.



Anticipation is high as everyone eagerly awaits the launch of Dambe Warriors League Season 02 this December 24th.



For more information about Dambe SuperFight 01 and the Dambe Warriors League, you may download the exclusive Dambe Warriors app today by visiting (https://apo-opa.co/40CGGwN), visit the website at https://DambeWarriors.com, or follow them on all social media platforms.