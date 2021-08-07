Dalung Tackles Sports Minister Over Nigeria’s Dismal Performace at Tokyo Olympics

August 7, 2021 156

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has stated that his successor, Sunday Dare, must take responsibility for the “shame” it brought to Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Dalung also stated that his successor does not have the “patriotic political will to consolidate on the gains on the ground” hence the reason for the country’s Olympic team’s numerous disappointments at the ongoing global sports events in Tokyo.

Team Nigeria witnessed some avoidable logistical incidences at the Olympics, which resulted in the disqualification of 10 of its contingents to the games and its kits sponsor, Puma abruptly terminated the 4-year deal it signed with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The ex-minister who was reacting to questions in a chat with Arise TV on Thursday called the circumstance a “drama of shame” that resulted from “a war between national interest and personal ego.”

“It is a lack of patriotic political will to consolidate on the gains on the ground. I think what played out here is a war between national interest and personal ego. And national interest lost the war woefully. Personal ego won and won triumphantly in Tokyo. Nigeria is back to square one, unfortunately,” the former minister said.

“When I was the minister, I continued from where my predecessor ended. When we get to the field, we built on previous successes, and Nigeria did very well.

“Dissolving federations three months to Olympics is an indication that we are not prepared for Olympics. No (Army) general dissolves his troops on the eve of an attack and expect to win a war. The dissolved boards have trained and catered for the athletes for more than two years.

“Crises are part of human existence. The management is what determines the quality of leadership. I inherited many crises, but I resolved them.

“Leadership is about taking responsibilities. When things go wrong, somebody has to be responsible. The entire drama of shame is avoidable. This is a shame that the country has found itself.”