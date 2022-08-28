DABH Equips 30 Entrepreneurs Across Africa

A social company called Dayo Adetiloye Business Hub has equipped at least 30 entrepreneurs with the ability to write business plans (DABH).

The three-day course, which took place electronically and included participants from Tanzania, Egypt, and Nigeria, connected entrepreneurs with information, resources, and powerful players in the SME ecosystem in some parts of Africa.

Founder DABH, Dayo Adetiloye, who noted the reason behind the training and empowerment as that which hopes to tackle the issue of unemployment across Africa said “The training covers comprehensive learning on A–Z of writing a bankable business plan and financial analysis for any industry and also how to use the business plan to win grants, take loans and approach investors. It also shows entrepreneurs how to build 8 figure earnings business plan company and how to start a freelance business with your business plan skill.”

Involvement of all stakeholders to support the development and growth of new businesses, in his words “The skill of business plan writing can truly empower our youth to be gainfully employed,” said Adetiloye.