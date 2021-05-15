Cybercriminals Use Google Forms, Telegram, NITDA Warns

May 15, 2021 81

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned that cybercriminals have developed new phishing attacks that involves the use of Telegram bots and Google forms.

The agency in a statement on Friday on its official Twitter handle said the ultimate goal of the criminals is to gain access to bank cards linked to emails.

Phishing is a type of social engineering attack in which victims are deceived into opening an email or text message in order to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers.

NITDA said, “Hackers use legitimate services such as Google Forms and Telegram to obtain user data stolen during phishing attacks.

“Various ready-to-go platforms which are available on the darknet are used to manage the entire process of the phishing attack and keep financial records linked to them.

“Such platforms are distributed under the cybercrime-as-a-service model, which subsequently leads to more groups conducting attacks.

“Cybercriminals mainly resort to free email services to obtain data of victims (all info harvested on phishing websites is automatically sent) and gain access to the data of linked bank cards.”