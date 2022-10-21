CWG Leads NGX-ASI To Its First Gain This Week

The NGX benchmark index increased 3bps to settle at 44,332.21 points, giving the local stock exchange its first positive week result. As a result, the market’s Year-to-date (YTD) return decreased, on Thursday, marginally from 3.8% on the previous trading day to 3.7%.

CWG (+9.6%), JAPAULGOLD (+7.7%), and WAPIC (+5.9%) topped the market’s top gainers, while BETAGLAS (-10.0%), ALEX (-9.7%), and RTBRISCOE (-9.7%) lead the market’s top losers.

To 119.2 million units and 3.2 billion, the overall volume traded and value exchanged both decreased by 27.9% and 12.9%, respectively. With 39.3 million units, 8.3 million units, and 6.7 million units, respectively, FIDELITYBK, GTCO, and JAPAULGOLD topped the volume ranking. However, with 1.8 billion, 687.0 million, and 153.9 million respectively, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, and GTCO lead the value chart.

Performance for the indexes we monitor was more bullish, with three posting green and two posting red.

Performance shows that the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods indices gained 20bps and 9bps, respectively, and that the Insurance index, which earned 22bps, was the highest gainer overall. Accordingly, WAPIC (+5.9%), DANGSUGAR (+3.9%), and WAPCO (+2.1%) received credit for the gains. Meanwhile, losses in STERLNBANK (-2.6%) and OANDO (-2.4%) caused the Banking and Oil and Gas indexes to fall by 80bps and 40bps, respectively.

The highest gainer was Computer Warehouse Group Plc (CWG). The value of the firm’s total assets during the second quarter was $13.8 billion, according to the audited financial report from June 2022 that was released by the corporation. The total liabilities of the business for the same period were valued at ₦12.4 billion.

According to information from the financial report published on the NGX, CWG’s total assets in 2021 totalled $8.4 billion, an increase of 4.5% over the $8.1 billion recorded for the year ended 2020. Liabilities for the corporation as a whole totalled 7.4 billion, a 1.8% decrease from the 7.5 billion reported for 2020.

The average asset value for the 2017–2021 period under study by BRIU was 9.5 billion. The average cost of all liabilities was $8.8 billion. At this time, the business has a high debt ratio of 0.9.

I&E and the parallel market’s prices on daily currency updates closed at 441.50 and 747 per US dollar, respectively. The price for one US dollar on the P2P Forex market is 750.90. Nigeria presently has US$37.76 billion in foreign reserves.