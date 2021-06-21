Customs To Seize Unverified Private Jets, Arrest Owners

June 21, 2021 169

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) may impound the aircraft of private jet owners or arrest the owners if they fail to verify their documents before July 6, 2021.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, Joseph Attah, made this known in Abuja on Monday in Abuja at a media briefing to update the public on the ongoing audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in Nigeria.

According to him, only six applications have been received since the verification exercise started.

He said the service had already given the private jet owners one month period to file the required documents for verification.

Attah said, “Within two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private aircraft have responded to the invitation, necessitating this update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.

“We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed. These are infractions,” he said.

“At the end of the verification, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window.”

“Those in default risk detention of their aircraft as nobody is above the law,” he added.

Attah explained, “As an agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private aircraft owner immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday 6th July 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircrafts owners or their representatives are to report to Room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, Abuja, from 10 am to 5 pm between Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, July 6, 2021.”

He identified the required documents for verification as Aircraft Certificate of Registration NCAA’S Flight Operations Compliance Certificate; NCAA’S Maintenance Compliance Certificate; NCAA’S Permit for non- Commercial Flights; and Temporary Import Permit where applicable.