Customs to Begin Distribution of Seized Food Items Today

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has announced that the distribution of seized food items will commence on Friday.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Adeniyi emphasized that the distributed seized food items are not meant for resale.

He also cautioned customs officers against participating in the distribution exercise, specifying that the rice would be packaged in 25kg bags and sold for N10,000.

It was earlier disclosed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that plans were finalized to begin the direct distribution of seized food items to Nigerians, as stated by the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement on Tuesday.

Providing an update on the distribution criteria, Adeniyi mentioned that eligible individuals must possess a Nigerian Identification Number.

“The target groups include artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies, and other Nigerians within our operational areas. The intention is to reach out directly to members through these organized structures to ensure the maximum impact of this exercise,” Adeniyi explained.

He issued a stern warning against profiteering or exploiting the initiative. “Beneficiaries of this exercise must understand that the items are not for resale. We strongly oppose any form of profiteering or exploitation of this initiative. We urge Nigerians to report any incidents of misuse or unauthorized resale of the seized food items,” he emphasized.

Adeniyi reiterated the NCS’s commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the distribution process. “We will not hesitate to take decisive action against any individuals or entities found to be in violation of the terms of this program,” he asserted.

Regarding the duration of the exercise, Adeniyi clarified that it would be temporary and a means for the service to dispose of seized food items for the time being.

“We are here to highlight the NCS’s commitment to safeguarding our society by ensuring the availability of essential food items. In recent months, the government has been addressing the challenges within our economy,” Adeniyi stated, mentioning that significant quantities of assorted grains, cartons, and bags of dried fish have been seized, including over 20,000 bags of assorted grains, 2,500 cartons, and 963 bags of dried fish.