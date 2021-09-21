Customs Set To Automate Services At Seme Border, Deploy Drones

September 21, 2021 60

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that technological gadgets will be deployed to the Seme Border Area Command to boost efficiency.

Disclosing this was the Zonal Cordinator, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu, while on a tour of the border area of Monday.

She said, “Seme command visit is the end of my tour in Zone A and I must commend all the commands, they account for over 80 per cent of revenue collection by the NCS and so they should keep up the good work.

“With the tour of all commands, I have seen that all the officers are doing well but they can still do better. And I am telling them that they should be expecting impromptu visits from the Zonal Coordinator, so they should not relax on the job.

“Also, customs N300 billion contract that is end-to-end automation that is about to kick-off is about Information and Communication Technology connectivity; when it comes on board, we are going to have an electronic signature, drones patrolling the border.

“This is one-stop-shop and from what the comptroller has shown me, it is what is practiced abroad; this is really commendable that what we see when we travel, we have it here in Nigeria.”