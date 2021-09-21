fbpx

Customs Set To Automate Services At Seme Border, Deploy Drones

September 21, 2021060
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that technological gadgets will be deployed to the Seme Border Area Command to boost efficiency.

Disclosing this was the Zonal Cordinator, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu, while on a tour of the border area of Monday.

She said, “Seme command visit is the end of my tour in Zone A and I must commend all the commands, they account for over 80 per cent of revenue collection by the NCS and so they should keep up the good work.

“With the tour of all commands, I have seen that all the officers are doing well but they can still do better. And I am telling them that they should be expecting impromptu visits from the Zonal Coordinator, so they should not relax on the job.

“Also, customs N300 billion contract that is end-to-end automation that is about to kick-off is about Information and Communication Technology connectivity; when it comes on board, we are going to have an electronic signature, drones patrolling the border.

“This is one-stop-shop and from what the comptroller has shown me, it is what is practiced abroad; this is really commendable that what we see when we travel, we have it here in Nigeria.”

About Author

Customs Set To Automate Services At Seme Border, Deploy Drones
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

