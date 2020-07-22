Customs Service Kwara D Area Command Destroys Impounded Foreign Goods Worth ₦12 million

The Kwara State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has destroyed some impounded foreign goods worth 12 million Naira.

Briefing journalists before the destruction of the goods on Tuesday, the Comptroller of the Kwara Command, Ahmed Bello said the goods included 927 bags of rice, 148 bags of Semolina, and 35 cartons of vegetable oil.

According to him, the goods had been certified unfit for human or animal consumption because they had expired.

Comptroller Ahmed Bello, thereafter, advised the smugglers to desist from the illegal act as the Service, through intelligence gathering, will always be on their trail.

Source: Channels TV