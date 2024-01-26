Customs Seizes N4.3bn Cocaine, Arms from South Africa and Canada

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Command, announced the interception of contraband, including cocaine, arms, and ammunition, valued at N4.3 billion. The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, revealed this information during a press briefing held at the command on Thursday.

According to Adeniyi, the seized contraband originated from South Africa and Canada. The items seized include 65 packets of Colarado Indica weighing 32.5 kilograms, confirmed to be cocaine. Additionally, substances like Colorado Indica, precursor chemicals for crystal methamphetamine, tartaric acid, and unspecified substances were seized from containers imported from Canada and South Africa.

The seized items also include firearms, pistols without serial numbers, ammunition, and empty pistol magazines. Adeniyi provided a detailed breakdown, stating that the total seized substances amounted to 56.39 kilograms of cocaine valued at N2.3 billion and 955 kilograms of Colorado Indica valued at N1.9 billion. The street value of the seized contraband is estimated at N4.3 billion.

The Customs boss emphasized the collaborative efforts with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and highlighted the effectiveness of pooling resources and intelligence to safeguard the nation’s borders. He noted that the seizures exposed a trend of criminal networks attempting to undermine the competency of agencies tasked with preventing the entry of illicit substances.

Adeniyi reiterated the need for enhanced cooperation and advanced strategies to fortify the nation’s borders, emphasizing the persistent challenges posed by sophisticated smuggling networks.

In response to the seizure, the Director General of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, acknowledged the hard work and diligence of security agencies in securing the country’s territory. Marwa, represented by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, commended the Tincan Island Command for tracking the movement of the containers and ensuring a thorough examination.

The collaboration between Customs and the NDLEA reflects the ongoing efforts to tackle drug trafficking and other illicit activities at Nigeria’s ports. The seizures underscore the commitment of security agencies to safeguarding the nation’s borders and protecting citizens from the threats posed by criminal networks.