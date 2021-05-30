fbpx
Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

May 30, 20210156
Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized tramadol and other fake drugs worth about N4.18 billion at the seaports in May this year.

The seizures, according to the Customs Area Controller, Onne Port Command, Auwal Mohammed, were done following 100 per cent physical examination by the service.

At the Onne Port in Rivers State, he said 1,387 cartons of prohibited Tramadol tablets with duty paid value (DPV) of N3.72 billion was discovered concealed with 1,000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

He said, “Besides, 2,498.2 kilogrammes of Tramadol were impounded at the port a few days ago. At the Lagos Port Complex, the service’s Comptroller General’s Strike Force Unit, also intercepted unregistered and fake drugs valued at N426.4million. The drugs were packed in 120 miligrammes capsules, 20 sachets per pack and 18 packs per carton.

Mohammed said illicit drugs were concealed with N10.74 million tiles in a 1×40 feet container marked MRKU0764717.

He noted that the container was picked as a result of intelligence gathering from international security network, and then was transferred to the government warehouse for 100 per cent physical examination.

He noted, “We are always ready to conduct 100 per cent examination. We will not be pushed to do anything in a hurry as the clearance procedure is well explained. 100 per cent examination is one of the key aspects of the clearance procedure in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Customs Raked In Over ₦15 billion In Q1 2021

“Therefore, all importers should know that making unclear or false electronic declaration does not mean they will have an easy way out with their consignment.

“Every container that arrives Onne Port must be subjected to 100 per cent examination after relevant duties and charges have been paid and necessary procedures followed. But no compromise to examination and all cargoes must be examined. This is one of the results you are seeing here.”

Also, NCS’s Comptroller General Strike Force Unit’s coordinator, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, explained that the 664 cartons of unregistered and fake drugs were also imported into the country in May.

According to him, the drugs intercepted were without the approval of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

About Author

Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Afia Asare-Kwei BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 7, 20200205

Board Members Appointed for the New Global Independent ‘Oversight Board’ for Facebook and Instagram Content

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram On Thursday, May 7, 2020; Julie Owono, a digital rights advocate and Executive Director of Internet Sans Frontières from Cameroon, Maina Kiai, a human right
Read More
petition COVERFOREX
July 27, 20168105

Forex Restrictions Affected Economy – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government on Monday lamented that the foreign exchange restrictions by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the first half of this year adversely a
Read More
Tax Appeal Tribunal BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
July 23, 20190263

Leaked Audio Recordings, Documents Suggest Nigerian Fintech Giant VGG Set up Office in Mauritius to Dodge Taxes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Despite enjoying huge government patronage and a near-monopoly in the processing of payments, particularly in the power and aviation sectors, Venture Garden
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.