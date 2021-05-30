Customs Seizes N4.18bn Worth Of Tramadol, Fake Drugs in May

May 30, 2021 156

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized tramadol and other fake drugs worth about N4.18 billion at the seaports in May this year.

The seizures, according to the Customs Area Controller, Onne Port Command, Auwal Mohammed, were done following 100 per cent physical examination by the service.

At the Onne Port in Rivers State, he said 1,387 cartons of prohibited Tramadol tablets with duty paid value (DPV) of N3.72 billion was discovered concealed with 1,000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

He said, “Besides, 2,498.2 kilogrammes of Tramadol were impounded at the port a few days ago. At the Lagos Port Complex, the service’s Comptroller General’s Strike Force Unit, also intercepted unregistered and fake drugs valued at N426.4million. The drugs were packed in 120 miligrammes capsules, 20 sachets per pack and 18 packs per carton.

Mohammed said illicit drugs were concealed with N10.74 million tiles in a 1×40 feet container marked MRKU0764717.

He noted that the container was picked as a result of intelligence gathering from international security network, and then was transferred to the government warehouse for 100 per cent physical examination.

He noted, “We are always ready to conduct 100 per cent examination. We will not be pushed to do anything in a hurry as the clearance procedure is well explained. 100 per cent examination is one of the key aspects of the clearance procedure in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Customs Raked In Over ₦15 billion In Q1 2021

“Therefore, all importers should know that making unclear or false electronic declaration does not mean they will have an easy way out with their consignment.

“Every container that arrives Onne Port must be subjected to 100 per cent examination after relevant duties and charges have been paid and necessary procedures followed. But no compromise to examination and all cargoes must be examined. This is one of the results you are seeing here.”

Also, NCS’s Comptroller General Strike Force Unit’s coordinator, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, explained that the 664 cartons of unregistered and fake drugs were also imported into the country in May.

According to him, the drugs intercepted were without the approval of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).