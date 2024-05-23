Customs Seizes 17,580 Litres of Smuggled Petrol in Adamawa State

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, announced the interception of 17,580 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) valued at N12.7 million between April and May 2024. The petroleum products were seized at the Mubi and Yola axis of Adamawa State, according to a statement by the Customs Area Comptroller, Odaudu Salefu.

Salefu attributed the successful operation to robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing among various customs units, including the Customs Intelligence Unit and customs police, as well as the dedicated efforts of the unit’s officers.

The seized items included 678 jerrycans of PMS and two drums of PMS. Salefu elaborated, “The unit’s concerted efforts in suppressing smuggling activities have continued to yield good results. We have seized 678 jerrycans of PMS and two drums of PMS (2× 250 litres), totaling 17,580 litres, with a duty paid value (DPV) of N12,750,422.40. Including the means of conveyance, the cumulative DPV amounts to N14.2 million.”

Salefu emphasized that the operations were conducted in accordance with the NCS Act 2023, specifically citing sections 245 and 226, which pertain to the detention, seizure, and condemnation of goods, as well as the power to patrol freely.

Salefu urged patriotic Nigerians to provide credible information to assist the service in combating smuggling. “Smugglers are unscrupulous individuals determined to cripple our nation’s economy,” he stated, reinforcing the commitment to ongoing efforts to suppress smuggling activities.

FOU Zone D, headquartered in Bauchi, covers nine states: Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa. The unit is responsible for enforcing customs laws, implementing government fiscal policies, and suppressing smuggling within its jurisdiction.