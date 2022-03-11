fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTER

Customs Seizes ₦587m Smuggled Products Into Lagos

March 11, 20220116
Customs Seizes ₦587m Smuggled Products Into Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos State, revealed it seized smuggled items including rice, petrol, frozen poultry products, among others in February 2022.

Hussein Ejibunu, the Acting Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A said the duty paid value of the seized items was ₦587,901,165.

He said, “Today’s press briefing is the second for the year 2022. As usual, it is intended to x-ray the unit’s activities for February 2022.

“In spite of the lull in business activities, the deployment of the unit’s strategies, and officers’ determination to suffocate smugglers, a lot had been done within the period under review.

“The unit is showcasing the under-listed seizures which were intercepted between February 3 and 28, 2022. They include 6,749 bags of smuggled parboiled rice at 50kg each equivalent to 11 trailers load; 36,575 litres of premium motor spirit; 599 bales of secondhand clothing; 906 cartons of frozen poultry products; 2,001 pieces of used tyres; 175 pieces of used compressors; 180 cartons of foreign soap.

“52 used fridges; 285 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products; 13 units of fairly used vehicles; 15 cartons and 23 bales of lace materials; 338 cartons of mosquito repellant.

“All with a duty paid value of ₦587,901,165. Revenue generated through recoveries of low value, transfer of value, wrong classification, and public auction sales of PMS amounted to ₦79,067,560.75.”

Ejibunu said the Southwest zone had become hot for smugglers to operate freely in recent times, adding that the fight against smuggling activities should be a collaborative effort.

He added, “As I always say, no one claps with one hand. The fight against smuggling and smugglers needs the cooperation and collaboration of everyone. We need credible information to successfully combat smuggling considering the overwhelmingly negative consequences.

“Smuggling is a complete monster with a direct link to illicit drugs and drug abuse, armed robberies, kidnapping, the balance of trade deficit, unemployment, increased crime waves, high mortality rate as a result of fake drugs and youth restiveness. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to say no to smuggling.”

Jigawa Governor Visits WACOT’s Sesame Farm, Hails Contributions To State, Nigeria’s Economy

About Author

Customs Seizes ₦587m Smuggled Products Into Lagos
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Interswitch NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
November 5, 20180427

Interswitch, Microsoft, Partner to Pioneer Blockchain Technology in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Extend supply chain financing to Nigeria’s growing small entrepreneur community Interswitch Group, a Pan-African integrated digital payments and commerce co
Read More
October 22, 20130338

Zinox To Launch Tablets In November

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manufacturers of internationally certified branded computers in Nigeria, Zinox Technologies Limited, is set to launch its tablet in the country November. Th
Read More
WHO Tells Vaccine Companies To Keep Price Low COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 7, 20200397

WHO Criticizes Racist Commentary by Scientists Seeking to Use Africa as Vaccine Test Ground

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Health Organization chief angrily slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Afri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.