Customs Seize N704 Million Worth of Indian Hemp, Hand Over to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command, recently made a significant seizure of 120 jumbo bags of Indian hemp valued at N704 million. The contraband was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a ceremony at the Customs command in Ibafon, Apapa, Lagos.

Speaking to journalists, the Customs Area Controller for the command, Odaudu Salefu, revealed that the Indian hemp was confiscated during three separate operations conducted between November 2023 and January 2024. The contraband was intercepted at Jegemo Island opposite Iworo Ajido Waterfront and Asipa Beach along the Seme Borders.

Salefu expressed concern about the detrimental impact of drugs and psychotropic substances on Nigerian youths and assured that the Customs command would continue its efforts to apprehend smugglers involved in such illicit activities.

Highlighting the collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service and the NDLEA, Salefu emphasized the commitment of the Customs leadership, under the current CGC Adewale Adeniyi, to combatting drug trafficking. He stated that the handover of the seized Indian hemp was in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the NCS and the NDLEA in April 2023.

Salefu commended the dedication and bravery of the Customs officers involved in the operations, attributing the successful seizure to their hard work and integrity. He reiterated the command’s determination to work closely with the NDLEA to apprehend the perpetrators behind the illicit drug trade.

In response, the NDLEA Commander of Narcotics, Paul Ahom, lauded the efforts of the Customs command in suppressing smuggling activities, particularly in the maritime domain. Ahom emphasized the importance of synergy between the two agencies in combating drug trafficking, noting the challenges posed by the porous nature of waterways.

Ahom expressed appreciation for the collaboration and urged for continued cooperation in tackling drug trafficking along Nigeria’s waterways, acknowledging the risks involved in maritime operations compared to land operations.