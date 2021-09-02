fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Customs Seize Donkey Hides And Skin, Coal In Lagos Warehouse Worth N643.73 billion

September 2, 20210114
Customs Seizes Donkey Hides And Skin, Coal In Lagos Warehouse Worth N643.73 billion

Operatives of the Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force, Zone A, intercepted a consignment of poisonous donkey hides and skin, charcoal and wood valued at N643.73 billion set for exportation in Lagos.

All the items seized had been warehoused in Apapa and were set to be moved into the port for export when it was intercepted.

The seized items were displayed at the Nigeria Customs export terminal in Ikorodu, the Controller of the strike force, Zone A, Ahmadu Shuaibu, stated that the seized items were found stacked in a warehouse situated close to the Apapa port and that the suspects absconded on sighting the customs team.

Shuaibu noted that the items were close to getting exported, but for the concerted and deliberate efforts of officers and men of the unit.

He added that that effort was ongoing to apprehend the culprits responsible for the stockpiling of the seized items.

READ ALSO: NCS Insists On Excise Duty For Locally Produced Carbonated Drinks

He said the export prohibition guideline is in tandem with the Federal Government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, protection of the local economy and to promote the National Forest Policy that was approved by the Federal Executive Council, which according to him, is aimed at greatly assisting the nation’s sustainable management of it’s vast forest resources against deforestation.

“In the course of duty, the following goods were seized. 1,372 bags of foreign parboiled rice (25kg each(, 5×20ft containers of unprocessed logs of woods, 2×40ft (12,500 prices) containers of donkey hides and skin, 6×40ft and 1×20ft (3,891 sacks) containers of charcoal, 229 sacks of shoes, 167 pieces of used tyres and one unit of Mazda bus, with a commutative duty paid value of N643,727,837.

“For the period of the time the Co-ordinator took over the mantle of leadership of the team, the sum of N3,001,226,794 was collected as revenue through issuance of Demand Notices. This feat was achieved through meticulous documentary checks of the ICT Component,” he said.

About Author

Customs Seize Donkey Hides And Skin, Coal In Lagos Warehouse Worth N643.73 billion
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 4, 20130114

Container Storage Cost $4 Per Day At Lagos Ports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Low storage charges at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC) both in Apapa are incentives for their use as warehouses rat
Read More
[ MAIN ]AVIATIONCOVERNEWS
March 28, 20130173

Aero May Not Recover Licence from NCAA Soon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Aero Contractors airline would have to provide the minimum number of workers required for its operation before it is allowed to resume operations. Indicatio
Read More
Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81 ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSForeignNEWS
March 16, 20210451

Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yaphet Kotto, an actor who rose to fame in the 1970s fighting James Bond in “Live and Let Die” and an extraterrestrial stowaway in “Alien”, has died, his ag
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.