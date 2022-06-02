fbpx

Customs Seize 828 Bags Of Foreign Rice, Others In Benin, Lagos

June 2, 20220107
The Nigeria Customs Service’s Western Marine Command stated it captured 828 bags of foreign parboiled rice between the Benin Republic and Lagos State during February and March 2022.

Abubakar Umar, the command’s Customs Area Controller, told journalists recently at the command’s Lagos headquarters that 503 of the 828 bags of rice confiscated by the command came from the Benin Republic.

He also stated that 136 bags of the product were intercepted from Oniru Beach, with a total duty paid value of N29, 684 million for the seized 828 bags of rice.

“Our operatives, while on credible intelligence along Badagry waterways, intercepted and seized one wooden boat laden with foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from the Benin Republic. On physical examination, it was found to be 503 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“On Wednesday 25 May 2022, following credible intelligence, the operatives of the command intercepted and arrested 2 wooden boats laden with 136 bags of foreign parboiled rice at Oniru Beach.”

According to him, “The operative of the command under my watch arrested and seized total of 828 bags of foreign rice suspected to be smuggled from Benin Republic with DPV of N29, 684million.”

Umar also said that the command within the period under review seized 32 sacks of Cannabis Sativa, equivalent to 2,520 pieces of the commodity.

He said that the Cannabis Sativa had a total weight of 1, 437kg, with DPV of N168million.

“Operatives of the Command, while on credible intelligence, accosted and a wooden boat at Oko-Aja Beach containing sacks suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.”

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

