Customs Says Private Jet Owners To Pay Into FG’s Coffers

August 2, 2021070
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) pushes for proper documentation of private jet owners in the country and the payment of duties to the Federal Government.

This was disclosed by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He added that the Customs’ comptroller-general had given a deadline extension of two weeks to all private jet owners yet to fully comply.

Attah explained that in the face of economic challenges, there is a need to generate revenue from every possible source, as it also serves a security purpose.

He said, “Considering the rising number of compliance and the number of jets that are liable for payment of duties as well as indications by those people to do so, the Comptroller-General has again graciously given them another two weeks.

“The exercise as I stated in our previous briefings, is not intended to be punitive or to embarrass them but to ensure that these private jets that operate in the country are properly documented. And also, to ensure every collectable revenue is collected into the coffers of the Federal Government.

“As you all know the case of increasing economic challenge, every source of revenue is important to the government and beyond that, for security purpose.

“With this, you can now tie proper ownership to every aircraft or private jet that flies into and out of the country. Through the exercise, we have been able to know those hiding under temporary importation agreement.

“We are aware that owners of private jets are highly placed Nigerians who should be respected and approached in a manner that provides all necessary convenience and that is what these extensions stands for.”

Customs Says Private Jet Owners To Pay Into FG’s Coffers
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

