Customs Records Clearing Of 171,491 Vehicles In 9 Months at PTML

October 29, 2021 141

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ports and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) Command has stated that 171,491 vehicles were shipped into Nigeria and cleared through the terminal from January to September 2021.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Festus Okun, during a chat with journalists in Lagos, he noted that that the import is 76 percent more than the 97,361 units brought into the country through the terminal in the corresponding period of 2020.

He stated that the PTML recorded a total of 115 vessels at its terminal as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 while it recorded 135 berthed at the port as of the end of September 2021.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Customs Probes Two Missing Containers In Lagos

For containers, he said a total of 26,613 TEUs were processed as at the end of September 2021, while 23,300 were processed in the corresponding period of 2020.

Okun said a total of N165 billion was collected as revenue to the Federal Government in the first three quarters of the year. He said the amount represents an increase of about N27 billion over the N138 billion collected by the command in the corresponding period of 2020.

Okun, while commending the management of PTML terminal for making easy for importers to process their consignments at the terminal, assured that vehicles can be cleared at the command within four hours.