Customs Rakes In N2.3 Trillion Revenue In 11 Months

December 23, 2021 99

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stated that it has so far raked in N2.3 trillion revenue into the federation account in 2021.

This was disclosed by the Deputy National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Timi Bomodi, dduring a stakeholders/media engagement on trade facilitation in Lagos on Monday.

Bomodi commented on “Trade facilitation, a tool for enhanced revenue generation: The NCS perspective”.

He noted that the figure was above the 2021 forecast of N1.679 trillion.

“The 2021 has been eventful for NCS, as it achieves major milestones, in spite of the debilitating effect of COVID-19, which has had negative effects on the socio-economic lives of people around the globe.

“The year began with high expectations with regards to revenue generation and the enforcement of fiscal policy and based on 2020 target achieved was given the onerous task of collecting N1.679 trillion.

“In the current year, the NCS has already exceeded expectations in revenue generation by going beyond the target set for it by the government, achieving N2.3 trillion,” he said.

He stated further that the NCS also made landmark interception and seizure of banned items in the course of the year.

“In August, the service made seizures of 17,137 kg of pangolin scales, 44 kg elephant tusks and 60 kg in pangolin claws all valued at over N22 billion. This was made possible through active collaboration between NCS, U.S, the UK, and German officials who helped in tracking the suspicious shipment and led to the arrest and prosecution of some foreign nationals and their local collaborators.

“In October FOU operatives in zone A seized 751 bullets concealed in garri sacks, while arms, ammunition and military uniforms were intercepted at Tincan port Lagos in September just to mention a few. Our warehouses in all border formations are overflowing with seizures of rice, groundnut oil, used clothing, used vehicles and others,” he said.

Bomodi stated that at Apapa Area I Command, through collaboration with sister agencies and the Nigerian Navy, a landmark seizure of cocaine with a DPV of USD54 million was made.

He noted that the arrests and seizures were regular features in the daily activities of customs officers across the country, and they underscored the fact that they operated in a highly non-compliant environment.

According to him, the NCS is looking forward to a work environment where respect for principles and practice of international trade are the watchwords.

“We hope in 2022, importers, exporters and their agents will comply willingly and take full advantage of the opportunities NCS offers for expedited clearance,” he said.

Bomodi added that to improve trade facilitation, NCS had integrated and automated over 90 per cent of its activities. He highlighted that the e-customs project which is billed to take-off in 2022 would also offer an end-to-end automation targeted at eliminating physical contact.