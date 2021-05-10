fbpx
Customs Raked In Over ₦15 billion In Q1 2021

Customs Raked In Over ₦15 billion In Q1 2021

May 10, 20210140
Customs Raked In Over ₦15 billion In Q1 2021

The Oyo and Osun State area command of Customs says it has generated over ₦15 billion in the first quarter of 2021 after intercepting contraband items including rice, cannabis, petrol, used clothing, among others.

Adamu Abdulkadir, the Customs area controller stated this while briefing journalists on the activities of the command in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He explained that “The figure is cumulative of import duty from bonded terminals, excise duty from factories under the excise net, auction fees and all other ancillary charges into both federation and non-federation accounts.

“From 1st February 2021 to 30th April 2021, the command generated ₦15,890,489,479.26 (fifteen billion, eight hundred and ninety million, four hundred and eighty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-nine naira, twenty-six kobo).”

Abdulkadir added that the command also seized over 3,311 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 487 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 221 cartons of imported dry fish, nine sacks of imported dry fish, nine sacks of Cannabis Sativa, and six bales of used shoes.

Other seized items include 10 litres gallons of vegetable oil, 572 (2.5 litres) gallons of vegetable oil, 21 bales of second-hand clothing, and one used DAF truck with the duty paid value of ₦134million.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

