Customs Questions FAAN For ‘Abetting Smugglers’ At Lagos Airport

January 25, 2022097
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has queried the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for aiding smuggling at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Customs threw the question at FAAN on social media, as the latter released a press statement, in which it alleged that men of the former breached the security system at the airport.

According to FAAN, the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal and his officers breached the security architecture at the Lagos airport on Thursday, January 20, 2022, as they assaulted Aviation Security officers on duty and forcefully took over Gate 3 of the airport.

The statement, which was signed by FAAN’s Spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, also has it that this is not the first time such an incident would happen.

“At about 17.45hrs on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while the AVSEC officers on day duty at Gate 3 were profiling a NAHCO vehicle that wanted to access the Security Restricted Area via Gate 3, the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal suddenly emerged and pulled off behind the NAHCO vehicle that was being attended to.

“And CSC Agunbiade, a Customs officer on the area comptroller’s entourage later shoved aside the AVSEC officer at the gate, forcefully took over the gate and opened the gate for the comptroller and his escorts to forcefully access the Security Restricted Area via the gate.

“While accessing the gate, the armed escorts to the comptroller threatened to beat up the AVSEC officers at the gate if they dare resist their assault and breach of security.

“This blatant abuse of the privilege of bearing firearms by the NCS has become a recurrent threat to the safety and security of our staff and our operations,” the statement read partly.

Responding to the allegation, Customs stated: “Saying that a gate is restricted to Customs in an international cargo airport shows lack of understanding of NCS roles. Could it be that the gate is being made available for Smugglers?”

FAAN Installs IED Detectors In MMIA, Abuja airports
Customs Questions FAAN For 'Abetting Smugglers' At Lagos Airport
