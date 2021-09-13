fbpx

Customs’ Personnel Killed By Smugglers In Ogun State

A member of the anti-smuggling operation in Ogun State. has been reportedly killed during an operation involving smugglers, this was confirmed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos.

According to the spokesman of the unit, Theophilus Duniya, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, noted that the event occurred at the Owode area of Ogun State on Saturday night.

He said, ”the driver was killed during an operation after two vehicles laden with smuggled foreign parboiled rice were seized and were being taken to Lagos.

“In the course of the movement, one of the vehicles developed a mechanical problem and as it was being fixed, the suspected smugglers mobilized themselves in large number with arms, charms, stones, and other dangerous objects to murder the officer.

“The body of the deceased has since been deposited in a mortuary, while investigations have commenced,” Duniya said.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

