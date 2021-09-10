fbpx

Customs, NDLEA Intercepts Container Loaded With Codeine, Other Dangerous Drugs at Tin Can

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) stationed at the Tin Can Island and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), have seized a 40ft container loaded with a large quantity of pharmaceutical preparations suspected to be hard drugs.

This was announced by the Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Command, Abdullahi Musa on Thursday, in Lagos via a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Uche Ejesieme.

Musa stated that the container marked MSCU 1751320, was seized during a routine examination.

“Relying on a well-established collaboration and synergy at the base of our standard operating procedure, the NDLEA acting on intelligence on its radar, notified us of their strong suspicion that the said container was laden with concealed hard drugs.

“Following the development, the command directed that the container be transferred to its Enforcement Unit on Sept 6, where a 100 percent physical examination revealed the items,” he said.

According to Musa, the seized items include; 1,506 cartons of Barcadine Codeine and 189 cartons of extra pain and fever tablets.

He stated that the container was impounded and would be handed over to NDLEA.

This is in line with section 169 of the Customs and Excise Management Act cap C45 Laws of the Federal Republic 2004, as amended.

“It is instructive to reiterate that the renewed and strengthened partnership with sister agencies in the port has continually yielded expected results.

“The command will leverage on that to decimate the activities of these criminal gangs and their supply chain.

“It is also pertinent to note that young Nigerians are addicted to codeine syrup medicine that is becoming a street drug, excessive consumption of which can cause psychosis and organ failure,” he said.

