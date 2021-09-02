Customs, NDLEA, DSS Seize Cartons Of Hard Drug At Appa Port

September 2, 2021 142

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Department of State Service (DSS) uncovered and seized cartons of a hard drug, Captagon Pills hidden inside the cylinder of an imported machine at the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

Abubakar Usman, the Customs Area Command Public Relations Officer on Wednesday released a statement, saying that the burst was a joint operation that lasted for one week.

The statement explained that the burst followed intelligence and painstaking dismantling of the machine by personnel and sniffer dogs, the statement explained.

Security sources at the port also noted that the seizure is a fallout of a renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port-related lawlessness.

The heads of the three services insist that the operation will be sustained in the fight against all forms of smuggling and infractions.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the seizure while further examination and counting are ongoing.

Captagon Pills

Preliminary findings have shown that long-term use of the drug leads to side effects extreme depression, lethargy, sleep deprivation (insomnia), occasional palpitation, heart and blood vessel toxicity and malnutrition.

It has also been linked as one of the most common stimulants being taken by insurgents.