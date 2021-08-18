fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Customs Issue Guideline For Subletting Of Licence By Clearing Agents

August 18, 20210113
Customs Issue Guideline For Subletting Of Licence By Clearing Agents

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released its guidelines to customs brokers for the subletting licences to others. 

Customs brokers popularly referred to in Nigeria as licensed customs agents are required statutorily to have obtained a license from the NCS before they can participate in the clearance of goods at the airport, seaport, and land border. However, there are very few clearing agents in Nigeria who meet this statutory requirement, hence, the resort to subletting.

The Deputy Controller, Revenue at the Tin Can Island Port Command of NCS, DC K.I. Adeola stated in a memo dated 15th July 2021 and titled ‘Subletting of Agency Licence’, that the holder of a sublet Customs license will be held responsible for irregularities detected in the use of the license. 

The memo reads: “Sequel to the rising issues of declarants subletting their agency licence, the following decision has been taken: 

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Blames Collapse Of SMEs On Multiple Taxation Multiple

“Any declarant who sublets his/her agency licence should endeavour to ensure that all assessment attached to such SGD is duly paid.

“Any form of irregularities with the documentation on the SGD, the owners of the agency will be held responsible.

“Note that failure to comply with the directive would attract sanctions on defaulted agencies.” 

SGD, which refers to Single Goods Declaration form, is a Customs document, which shows unabridged details of imported or exported goods. 

The SGD form can be obtained electronically in Nigeria by the importer or customs broker through the Direct Trader Input (DTI) café operated by the Nigeria Customs Service. 

About Author

Customs Issue Guideline For Subletting Of Licence By Clearing Agents
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 5, 20130138

APC Kicks Against Tenure Extension Bid

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the Wednesday announcement of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu,that the National Assembly might extend the tenure of the president
Read More
Apapa Customs Command Rakes-in N366bn in H1, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
April 13, 20210539

Goods Exported Out Of Apapa Port In Q1 2021 Stands At N41.55bn – Customs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) disclosed that goods shipped out of Nigeria in the first quarter of 2021 stood at N41.55 billion. This disclosure was made
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSSOCIETY
March 11, 20130184

TRAGIC! Baby shot by robbers dies after seven months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The one-year-old baby, Taiwo Lawal, who was shot during a series of robberies in Lagos on September 9, 2012, has died after seven months of battling with co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.