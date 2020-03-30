Customs Intercepts Smuggled Goods Valued at ₦802 million

The Zonal Coordinator, Joint Border Drill Operations in charge of the North Central zone, Mr. Mohammed Uba Garba, said his team has intercepted 151 smuggled goods worth over N802 million since its inception.

He also said it also arrested 23 suspects and repatriated 106 illegal migrants during the period under review.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, on the activities of the operation, Mr. Garba said the development was due to the commitment of the men of the operations to rid the country from the activities of smugglers in the country.

According to him, the seizures were made around Jebba-Mokwa, Okuta, Alapa and Kotangora axis of the sector.

He said that, “out of over N802 million worth of goods intercepted, a sum of N98 million worth of smuggled goods were intercepted within the last three weeks in March, 2020.”

He stated that, “In keeping to this promise, the sector initiated new anti-smuggling strategies which have led to remarkable feats.

“The fight against smuggling activities in the North Central axis will continue to receive a sustained momentum that will lead to more seizures and enforcement of federal government directives towards curtailing smuggling activities.

“I therefore stress the need for all illicit traders to desist from all illegal trades and try to engage in legitimate businesses.

“We want to reiterate to all Economic saboteurs and their accomplices that Joint Border Operations Drill Sector 3, will continue to emplace efforts to ensure that any items found to be prohibited will be seized and offenders will be sanctioned accordingly.”

He added that, “Officers and men involved in this national assignment have been mandated and tasked to work tirelessly and confront challenges that militate against our successes; we will continue to build on the achievement made so far in the course of carrying on our mandate.”

Garba stressed that, “It is noteworthy that the federal government has made significant strides to encourage local production. Therefore, all members of the populace are encouraged to take advantage of federal government visible effort transforming the agricultural sector, especially in the area of rice production and its efforts towards industrialisation of the economy.”

